Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – A video has emerged of Controller of Budget Maraget Nyakang’o being taken to court after she was arrested in Mombasa on Tuesday.

Nyakang’o and 10 others were arrested in connection with a complaint made against her in 2016.

The 10 will be charged with operating a Sacco without a License Contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008, forgery, and authoring a false document of the Penal Code.

Despite being arrested, many Kenyans are on her side since she was arrested for exposing how President William Ruto and his accomplices have been exaggerating budgets to steal public money.

Last month Nyakang’o exposed how the National Treasury had inflated her salary budget three times, contrary to what she is paid.

Here is the video of Nyakang’o being taken to court for exposing rot inside Ruto’s regime.

The prize of standing for the TRUTH in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/bOMTwAQs1V — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) December 5, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST