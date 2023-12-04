Monday, December 4, 2023 – The government has been forced to clarify whether Kenya was in position 12 with the most number of delegates that attended the ongoing climate summit (COP 28) in Dubai.

An international daily wrote that Kenya, which is among the poorest countries on the planet, had 763 participants in the summit.

It was ranked 12th with the most number of delegates after UAE which has 4,409 and Brazil (3,081).

China and Nigeria both have 1,411 participants.

Surprisingly, most of those who attended the summit are being financed by taxpayers who are sleeping hungry.

However, in a statement on Sunday, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed clarified that the reason why there is a huge number of Kenyans is because many are sponsored by non-state actors.

“Non-government entities are facilitating several Kenyans to participate in this COP28.

The list of the people that were cleared by the national government is 51,” he said.

