Thursday, December 21, 2023 – The controller of the Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, has exposed Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, after she claimed he is among governors who have received billions from the treasury yet they have spent nothing on development.

Speaking on Thursday, Nyakang’o revealed that Sakaja received Sh 10 billion from the exchequer but he looted all the money by paying salaries and financing his useless foreign trips abroad.

Other counties that also recorded zero development include Embu, Homa Bay, Kericho, Kilifi, Machakos, Samburu, Turkana, Wajir, and West Pokot.

The Controller of Budget on the other hand ranked Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu as the top governor in financing development projects, sinking Ksh.1.3 billion in four months which translates to 30 percent of the county’s allocation.

His Bomet counterpart, Hillary Barchok, came in second spending 17 percent on development.

Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, and Garissa counties all spent below 15% of their money on development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST