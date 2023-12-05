Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene is among the joyriders listed to be part of the Kenyan delegation at the COP28 Summit in Dubai.

Word has it that Charlene tagged along her 14 friends to Dubai, where they are busy squandering taxpayer’s money, even as the country faces a financial crisis.

A concerned Kenyan spotted them partying at a high-end club in Dubai on Monday night.

The Kenyan Government has faced a lot of criticism on social media for allowing joy riders to fly to Dubai for the summit at the expense of taxpayers.

According to a statement from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) detailing the list of participants, Kenya ranks 12th with the most delegates, most being joy riders like Charlene and her friends.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.