Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha, was among the senior Government officials who were supposed to accompany President William Ruto to India for a 2-day state visit.

However, according to Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, she was reportedly excluded from the key state trip to the Asian country that saw senior Government officials accompany Ruto after causing a commotion in a club while drunk.

“Were you barred from going to India because you were drunk and caused commotion in a club?” Alai posed on his X account.

CS Nakhumicha is a well-known drunkard and a party animal.

This is not the first time that Nakhumicha’s drinking habits are being discussed on social media.

In August this year, a photo of her indulging in liquor with unknown people in a club went viral on social media, with reports indicating that she attends public functions drunk at times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.