Thursday, December 7, 2023 – A trending video shows the moment a sex-starved couple was secretly filmed exchanging fluids in a Mercedes Benz.

According to an X-user who shared the video, the randy couple had ‘morning glory’ in the parking lot before going to work.

“A couple decided to have morning glory in the parking lot before going to work,” the nosy X-user tweeted.

The couple forgot that their car was not heavily tinted as they romped inside.

The car’s number plate was clearly displayed in the trending video, subjecting them to public ridicule.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.