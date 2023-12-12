Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu was among the dozen heads of state who had been invited by President William Ruto to grace Kenya’s 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Jamhuri Day is commemorated in Kenya as the day the country gained independence from British colonial rule on December 12, 1963.

As per the traditions, the head of state is supposed to invite neighboring presidents to celebrate the fete together.

However, Ruto was embarrassed by President Suluhu after she failed to attend.

Suluhu, in a statement delivered by the President of Zanzibar, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who doubles as the Tanzanian Vice President, stated that she could not come to Kenya because she was held up in the Northern region of Tanzania that had been hit by floods.

“Right Honourable Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, very much wished to be present at these celebrations. However, due to the significant impacts of the floods affecting our country in the northern region, she has been unable to attend personally and has instructed me to represent her,” Mwinyi said.

Suluhu’s statement is a big embarrassment to Ruto since he has been globe-trotting while many Kenyans have been grappling with the effects of floods.

The Kenyan DAILY POST