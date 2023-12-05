Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – A video of sex-starved fans sexually harassing an upcoming female singer as she was performing on stage has surfaced on social media.

They shamelessly touched her inappropriately without her consent, leaving her uncomfortable.

At some point, bouncers were seen intervening after some of the fans went overboard.

One of the fans was seen licking her thighs while another touched her butt.

The beautiful singer was dressed in a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her curvy figure.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.