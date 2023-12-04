Monday, December 4, 2023 – Renowned digital and communications strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has revealed what President William Ruto and his men did after importing Edible oil worth Sh 17 billion that was not fit for human consumption.

The edible oil was imported by companies that were erroneously selected by Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).

The companies that were linked to senior Kenya Kwanza Alliance officers were given money (from the consolidated fund) by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Njuguna Ndungu to source edible oil.

The edible oil they brought into the country has been declared unfit for human consumption due to a lack of vitamins and the presence of traces of lead and mercury.

Reacting to this grand heist, Njoroge who is also Jubilee Party vice organizing secretary, said the cartels who imported edible oil bought houses worth millions of dollars in Dubai and South Africa.

“To make matters worse, this edible oil that cost Kenyans billions is not fit for human consumption!

“Ruto’s administration lied to us that they were importing duty-free foodstuff so as to lower the price of certain commodities, but it was simply a grand heist.

“This is how senior government officials and their friends bought high-end cars and big houses in Nairobi and Dubai within the first few months in office. Will heads roll?,” Njoroge wrote on her X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST