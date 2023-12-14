Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has come under scrutiny for the failures of the generators at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in bolstering power supply during blackouts.

Speaking on Thursday, Murkomen admitted that he was lectured by President William Ruto over the sorry state of JKIA and he was advised to do anything possible to ensure JKIA is once again the pride of Kenya.

The CS revealed that the President even told him to move to the airport and spend nights there until the matter is solved comprehensively and conclusively.

Murkomen also addressed the recent power outages at JKIA, attributing them to sabotage by a few individuals.

“I am totally in charge of changing our infrastructure and in January we will announce the construction of a brand new terminal,” he said.

He assured ongoing investigations and promised legal repercussions for those found responsible.

“We have started the process of hiring a new team. I also created a committee that found that the foundations of the airport are worrying. Now we have sourced more funds to rectify that,” he said.

“I was with the Inspector General and those who were responsible will face the law.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST