Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, was on Tuesday arrested and arraigned in court over trumped-up charges which included forgery and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Nyakang’o was arrested in Mombasa and was charged and released on a Sh 500,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh 2 million.

However, details have emerged over why the government is arresting its senior auditor who oversees how public money is utilised.

A netizen identified as Anwar Sadat said Nyakang’o was arrested because she refused to allow the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund.

The citizen said President William Ruto and his cartels wanted to withdraw money from consolidated funds and buy state assets but Nyakang’o has refused.

“Owners of Serikal want to withdraw money from the exchanger to complete their takeover of government parastatals via quasi privatization and COB Nyakango is not cooperating. They hope arresting her will smoothen their takeover!” Sadat wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST