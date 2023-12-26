Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised worshippers at JCM church, Ruiru with an early Christmas gift.

Uhuru called the church’s pastor during the service where he addressed the congregants via loudspeaker.

He said that the pastor informed him that the church was holding a Christmas party for the less fortunate and he saw it fit to also contribute.

“I told him I could not abandon our people and whatever he is doing, I will top him up. I have told him I will extend Sh1 million so that he can buy unga for more people.

“I wish you happy holidays to you all and your families and may God solve the problems we are going through,” Uhuru said congregants broke into cheers.

The former head of state joins the list of political leaders who have resorted to charity during this festive season.

On Friday, President William Ruto also shared Christmas gifts with locals in Uasin Gishu, Nandi, and Kakamega counties at his Sugoi home.



Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on his part, also invited his neighbors to a feast at his home in Mathira.

The Kenyan DAILY POST