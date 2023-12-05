Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Four suspected carjackers are in police custody after they were arrested in connection with the abduction of two city car dealers.

The dealers were abducted on Friday after they took a Toyota Prado to a potential client along Thika Road.

The carjackers pretended to be customers and abducted the dealers.

The four, among them a young woman, were arrested from their hideout in Juja nearly four days after abducting the traders and locking them in a building from where they were demanding Ksh5 million ransom from family and friends.

According to police reports, the victims had been locked up in a toilet and denied food.

“On Friday, December 1st, we received a report from Kiambu that two car dealers had been abducted by people pretending to be customers who then led them towards Juja,” Ruiru Sub-county Police Commander Alex Shikondi said.

On Monday morning, police received another report that the same vehicle that was used to abduct the traders was involved in an accident around Kahawa Sukari area along the Thika superhighway, and it was later trailed to their hideout in Juja.

“The abductors had hit a taxi and fled, but luckily their captives were found in the boot of the vehicle and they later led police to the hideout where the four were arrested,” Shikondi added.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 33 years, were nabbed from an isolated rental house near the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Police are looking for the owner of the house as investigations intensify.

Police are also hunting for three more accomplices who are at large and appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that could lead to their arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.