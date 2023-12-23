Saturday, December 23, 2023 – State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has jealously defended President William Ruto following an uproar over donating branded food.

In a statement, Hussein castigated a section of Kenyans for turning against the President yet he was extending a helping hand.

Hussein argued that Ruto was upholding the virtue of kindness and sharing with neighbours.

“President William Ruto today sharing with his neighbours in Sugoi during this festive season. Unbelievable how some (whose sport is to find fault at everything as the President said) would criticize sharing with the people.”

“If you’re against sharing with your neighbours and humanity, you might want to check if your heart’s still beating. Being mean is a bad thing, but it’s even worse to campaign against sharing with humanity,” Hussein stated.

Ruto and First Lady Rachel hosted hundreds of residents in Sugoi and handed them maize flour, cooking oil, and wheat flour. Ruto also gifted the residents packets of rice and sugar.

However, the Christmas gift attracted uproar from sections of Kenyans online.

Led by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, they called out Ruto for failing to make the people have enough food despite earlier promises when he condemned Azimio’s demonstrations.

“We said the Sufuria is empty. They said they have a plan!! Now see,” Kioni wrote.

Saboat Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi expressed worry over the country’s state of affairs.

He called on various state agencies to investigate if Ruto’s subsidized fertiliser reached the farmers.

“But when mammoth of neighbours are this hungry, it should worry any leader. These people never attended any demonstration, instead, they were busy cultivating, and with free fertiliser, we expected they would instead share a meal with the demonstrators.”

“Who the hell stole their produce? EACC, in conjunction with Interpol, must jump into action. You can imagine the situation in the rest of the so-called opposition zones,” Amisi indicated.

