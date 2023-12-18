Monday, December 18, 2023 – Citizen TV presenter, Sam Gituku, has been praised by Kenyans over how he interviewed President William Ruto on Sunday when he had an interview with several media stations at State House, Nairobi.

During the interview, journalists representing different media houses questioned the president about the state of the nation.

However, Sam Gituku stole the show by asking witty but well-researched questions to the president.

For instance, without fear, Gituku pinned Ruto down over the controversial housing levy and why it was changed from a fund to a tax.

Many Kenyans praised Gituku, arguing his line of questions exposed the inconsistencies within the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Here is a snippet of how Gituku pinned Ruto down.

