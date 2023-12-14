Thursday, December 14, 2023 – President William Ruto is a spendthrift, according to Controller of Budget Margret Nyakang’o.

This is after it emerged that the President spent a whopping Sh2.2 billion in a record three months on things that do not matter.

In the Budget Implementation Review Report covering the 2023/34 FY first quarter, the Office of Controller of Budget revealed that Ruto spent Ksh2.2 billion between July to September 2023.

State House spent Ksh1.5 billion while the Executive Office of the President (OP) spent Ksh619.16 million.

As detailed in the report, most of the money was spent on salaries and compensation of staff in the various offices.

State House was reported to have spent Ksh687.53 million as Ruto’s office spent Ksh320.51 million on its staff.

For Domestic Travel, State House detailed an expenditure of Ksh73.78 million, with Ksh2.81 million used for foreign travel.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President used Ksh8.02 million for domestic travel in comparison with Ksh6.56 million used for foreign travel.

During the three months, the Office of the President spent Ksh2.63 million for the purchase and overhaul of furniture.

Regarding the maintenance of vehicles, the Office of the President spent Ksh2.63 million, while the State House recorded an expenditure of Ksh300,000.

Under the hospitality category, the Office of the President registered the highest expenditure at Ksh61.37 million, while the State House spent Ksh3.34 million.

The Office of the President was the biggest spender on fuel and other lubricants, with the expenditure estimated at Ksh3.84 million.

OP spent Ksh24.84 million on rentals of produced Assets. State House recorded zero expenditure in this category.

OP spent another Ksh4.23 million on training its staff with State House not recording any expenditure on training.

State House was the biggest spender on utilities and supplies with the expenditure put at Ksh12.6 million.

The OP spent Ksh5.52 on supplies. OP also had a Ksh176.6 million spending categorized as other expenditure.

