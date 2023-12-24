Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has responded to a Kenyan who requested a Christmas gift from her.

The Kenyan, identified as James Okeyo, implied he was cash-strapped and hoped the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker could chip in with some help.

Okeyo even left his contact information in case Passaris responded in the affirmative.

“Madam I’m requesting a Christmas gift from you from here Ngando Ward, Dagoretti,” he pleaded. The parliamentarian would, however, turn down Okeyo’s request, saying the government had not disbursed the monies for the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

She listed prioritising other commitments like paying off debts and sealing corruption loopholes.

“No Christmas Caravan this year as Treasury has yet to release quarter one and two funds. I am sorry. To move things forward we need to pay our taxes; tighten our belts; pay our debts and firmly address corruption. I am prayerful and hopeful it shall be well,” Passaris stated.

