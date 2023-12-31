Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Police officers from Makueni on Saturday arrested ten suspected of transporting donkey meat to a market in Nairobi.

The suspects, intercepted while transporting meat from suspected stolen donkeys, admitted to having previously slaughtered donkeys, and transported the meat to Shauri Moyo Market in Nairobi.

According to a report from Kwa Kathoka Police Post, the officers were acting from a tip reported by Kambi Mawe Assistant Chief Jane Ndawa, who notified them of an ongoing slaughtering of suspected stolen donkeys.

Led by the Officer Commanding Police Post (OCPP), the officers ambushed and intercepted a Toyota Fielder and a Toyota Wish, loaded with suspected donkey meat.

The ten suspects, among them the wife and son of the owner of the homestead where the fifteen stolen donkeys were being slaughtered were escorted to Makueni police station, where they were booked.

Upon visiting the homestead located within Kwa Kathoka village, the officers discovered hooves and heads of the donkeys buried in the compound.

The arrest was made days after the Ministry of Health in a directive released by Principal Secretary Muthoni Muriuki cautioned citizens against consumption of uninspected meat during the Christmas season.

Muthoni further noted that consumption of such food poses serious health risks to Kenyans and their families.

Murang’a county officials on November 15 had cautioned Mutura lovers after a truck suspected of carrying about 2,000 kilograms of Donkey meat escaped their barricade.

Police officers in the region managed to arrest one suspect as the other ten escaped with a lorry that was destined for Nairobi butcheries.

