Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – President William Ruto may be forced to apologize to Rwandan President Paul Kagame after Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen called him a dictator.

In a statement, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, through the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson Captain Mike Mukula, urged Ruto to issue an apology or sack Murkomen for making reckless remarks about Rwanda’s governance.

Expressing his disappointment, Mukula, a senior official in the party led by Museveni, argued that Murkomen’s statement terming Rwanda’s leadership as autocratic was not only uncalled for but also undiplomatic.

“The media attack not only risks straining the relationship between our nations but also undermines the trust built over years of collaboration.”

“It is crucial to address this matter promptly to prevent any further damage to the bilateral relations between Kenya and Rwanda,” Mukula stated, warning that the remarks may not sit well with Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

He further emphasized the need to maintain good diplomatic relations with Kenya and Rwanda, adding that open communication was essential to maintain harmony in East Africa.

“It is disheartening to witness such actions that undermine the principles we hold dear,” he added.

Murkomen had stated during an interview yesterday that Rwanda was an autocracy, adding that Kenyans should restrain from comparing the political scenes in the two countries.

“There whatever the President says is the law. For every decision you make in this country you must go through a proposal then Parliament then public participation.”

“You cannot compare the political situation in Rwanda and the size of the country with our country and our democracy,” Murkomen stated.

