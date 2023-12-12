Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga has dismissed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims alleging the resurgence of Mungiki, saying the assertion is inaccurate.

Speaking during an interview, Njenga stated that the crackdown ordered by Gachagua is unnecessary since the group is no longer in existence.

Njenga categorically refuted the claim that the sect has been wreaking havoc in different parts of the country in the recent past as claimed by the country’s second in command.

“I want to tell the people of Kenya, this is propaganda being conducted by some of these leaders,” he stated.

“I want people to stop listening to propaganda, there is no word or group like Mungiki. These are things of the past, now we want to know how Kenyans will live,” he added.

Njenga further explained that as the government was complaining about the alleged young men in illegal groups, Raila Odinga’s Opposition was fighting to bring down the cost of living.

Maina Njenga’s comments were in response to a directive issued by Gachagua on Wednesday ordering a crackdown on all illegal groups in the country.

While issuing the order, Gachagua warned that the government would take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of lives and property..

“This is a country of rule of law. We shall not allow criminal gangs to form and destabilise this region,” he stated.

The Second in Command also issued a stern warning to leaders financing such groups emphasising that the government would stamp them out.

