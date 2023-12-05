Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has accused President William Ruto of harassing and intimidating the Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, by having her arrested.

Nyakang’o was arrested in Mombasa in connection to a complaint made against her and 10 other people in 2016 before she became CoB.

She is set to face charges with various offenses related to operating a Sacco without a license.

Nyakang’o was presented at the Mombasa court at around 12:20 pm on Tuesday under tight security.

However, Karua said the timing of the arrest of Nyakang’o was suspect, coming days after revealing details of budgeted corruption.

“Timing suggestive of harassment and intimidation, especially coming after her revealing testimony at Bomas,” Karua posted in her verified X account.

The politician wondered why the people Nyakang’o mentioned as orchestrating the loss of public funds have not been arrested.

”Those siphoning government money at treasury are scot free but the whistleblower is under arrest,” she added.

While making her submissions before the National Dialogue Committee last month, Nyakang’o claimed that senior treasury officials were budgeting for corruption.

She revealed that treasury officials inflated her salary budget three times, contrary to what she is paid.

She said that the rot in the National Treasury had partially contributed to the high cost of living in the country.

“When I was doing the budget for consolidated funds services, this is where my salary is paid from, I found out that my salary was budgeted at three times what I’m paid. I am the only state officer in my institution so there is nothing like confusion there,” she said.

“I’m all alone. So, I asked them why is the budget showing three times what my annual salary was. And it was like that for all the state officers. I have not received the answer to date.”

In March, Nyakang’o revealed how she was put under pressure by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to release Sh15 billion days before the 2022 General Elections.

