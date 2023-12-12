Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – The United States has fully supported the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) resolutions to end conflict in Sudan that were arrived at on December 9.

The resolutions included ending President William Ruto’s role as Chair of the IGAD Quartet Group of Countries seeking to resolve the Sudan crisis.

In a statement from the US State Department, the Joe Biden-led administration announced total support of the resolutions.

“We welcome the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s leadership toward resolving the Sudan conflict,” US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated.

Miller added that the United States would continue collaborating with IGAD, the African Union, and other organisations to bring political stability to Sudan.

The United States revealed that it would lobby for an unconditional ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

The unconditional ceasefire had been proposed by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of the Sudan, and adopted by IGAD.

During the 41st Extraordinary Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government held in Djibouti on December 9, President Ruto tabled a report on the framework towards achieving peace and stability in Sudan.

In ending Ruto’s role, IGAD, with gratitude, noted that the Quartet had discharged its task, and going forward it would advocate for its implementation.

IGAD further resolved to form another mediation team that would comprise respected diplomatic and political leaders who would take over from Ruto’s quartet.

President William Ruto’s role in heading the peace process had been met with obstacles after General Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan accused him of taking sides in the conflict.

The two leaders later mended fences following a high-level meeting at State House, Nairobi.

