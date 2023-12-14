Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has mocked President William Ruto for saying that Kenya will be unrecognizable in the next 10 years.

During the Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference (KDIC), Ruto said Kenya will undergo a transformation within the next decade and will be unrecognizable.

“I am very confident about Kenya and its future. Kenya is going to change; take it from me: 10 years from today, people will come to Kenya, and they will not recognize it. We would have transformed this country in a very fundamental way,” Ruto said

In reaction, Keter sarcastically agreed with Ruto’s remarks that the country would not be the same in the next ten years.

Keter alleged that the president was mismanaging the country too fast for it to be the same in 10 years.

“You are 100 % right, we cannot even recognize it now. You are finishing it so fast; maybe we can get to a fail state in less than ten years!!” Keter wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST