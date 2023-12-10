Sunday, December 10, 2023 – A middle-aged man reportedly remained inside KCB bank, Nyamira branch as everyone left, including the staff.

He was locked inside for hours before the bank’s systems in Nairobi signaled the security lapse.

Police officers were mobilized to guard the bank until morning when the man was arrested for questioning.

It is not clear whether he was locked inside by mistake or he had a plan to rob the bank.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.