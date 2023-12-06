Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – The internet has erupted after an intoxicated lady was secretly filmed misbehaving in the parking lot at Seasons estate in Kasarani during a house party hosted over the weekend.

Word has it that the lady sneaked out of the party with a man and went to the parking lot where they had a quickie.

In the video, the man is seen trying to cover the lady’s nakedness by pulling up her trousers.

She was heavily intoxicated to the extent that she could barely support herself.

The video was filmed by a nosy neighbour from the balcony and shared on social media.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.