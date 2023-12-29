Friday, December 29, 2023 – Ten people, among them six family members, perished after being involved in a deadly crash near the Solio Ranch, along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway, on the evening of Thursday, December 28.

The accident occurred after a 14-seater matatu coming from Nyahururu crashed with an oncoming Mercedes Benz.

The Benz was written off, following the deadly crash.

Area residents claimed potholes on the road had contributed to numerous accidents reported in the recent past.

