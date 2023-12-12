Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – A man called Ushie Benard has marked the first anniversary of his fiancé’s death.

The deceased, Blessing Ebodo, a nurse, died in a motor accident on December 12, 2022, two weeks to their wedding.

The accident occurred along an Highway.

The couple’s wedding was scheduled for 27th of December, 2022.

Two other occupants of the vehicle survived the accident with injuries.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Ushie penned a touching tribute to Blessing.

“Exactly one year today you traveled and never returned home alive. Your death shattered my heart and left me in pains, your love and care will never be forgotten,” he wrote.

Saying goodbye is not easy. It’s the hardest thing to do. But what hurt even more is the chance to say it to you.

You were my first real love. And this I will never forget. How you left without a warning. No goodbyes, is my only regret.

No matter what my wrongs. You offers only love. Until the day you left me. For your new home up above. May you continue to watch over me from above.