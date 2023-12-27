Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Sam Allison will become the first black referee to officiate in the Premier League for 15 years when he takes charge of Sheffield United vs Luton Town this afternoon.

The record will also see him become the second black referee in the Premier League’s history, following Uriah Rennie who last officiated a match in the top-flight back in 2008.

In 2020, Allison became the first black official in English football’s top four divisions.

He was then promoted to the Championship at the start of the 2023-24 season.

His first Premier League action came as a fourth official during Brighton’s 4-1 victory over Chelsea in October 2022, and now he gets the chance to referee a top-flight game.

BAMRef, which supports all black, Asian, and mixed heritage referees, said: ‘We welcome this appointment.

‘It is a further step in the right direction towards refereeing reflecting society and the playing contingent within football.

‘It is also the culmination of years of hard work by BAMRef members. We hope to work with Howard Webb (Professional Game Match Officials Board chief) to identify and progress more black officials to the top flight.’