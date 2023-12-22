Friday, December 22, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has been described by many Nairobians as one of the most useless governors the city has ever had.

In a recent report released by Controller of Budget, Dr.Margaret Nyakang’o, Sakaja was ranked as the least performing Governors in Kenya – Outt of the Sh 10 billion he received from the Treasury, he spent zero on development.

Nyakango said Sakaja, like a fool, spent Sh 10 billion on recurrent expenditure, local travel, and foreign travel but didn’t even tarmac a kilometre of road in Nairobi.

Sakaja’s bad leadership had been predicted by controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna in the year 2020.

Miguna who was on an interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) said Sakaja is an ‘E material’ and is not able to govern Nairobi.

Here is a video of Miguna Miguna bashing Sakaja saying he is an academic dwarf and cannot govern the busy metropolis.

