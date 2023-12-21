Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has explained City Hall’s huge pending bills, ‘low’ revenue collection and non-expenditure on development in three months.

The Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakangó, released a report stating that Nairobi has not implemented any development projects in the first three months of the financial year.

The County Governments Budget Implementation Report for the first quarter of the current financial year said Nairobi accounts for 65 per cent of the Sh168 billion total pending bills accumulated by all the 47 devolved units.

“We are working and we are properly on course to make Nairobi work,” Sakaja said.

He said projects are being implemented across the city’s 85 wards but payments were yet to reflect because the county shifted to an e-procurement platform.

“We have not just paid the contractors for the projects but we have projects running across,” Sakaja said.

“The reason for this is because we were onboarding all our procurements to an e-platform and that took time because of training and sensitisation.”

The report that covers July 1 and September 30, 2023, further said Nairobi collected a paltry 8.6 per cent of its annual own source revenue collection target over the period.

Nairobi is among the 10 counties that collected less than 10 per cent of their annual targets in the first three months of the year.

Other counties are Machakos, Nandi, Kericho, Lamu, Kajiado, Kakamega, Tana River, and Mombasa.

