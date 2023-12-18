Monday, December 18, 2023 – Four people died on the spot early today after a 14-seater matatu rammed into a 60-seater bus at the Hill Tea area along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway.

According to a police report, the tragic incident occurred at around 5.00 am when the matatu en route to Nakuru collided head-on with the bus full of passengers.

The driver of the matatu, which was carrying 16 people at the time of the accident, died alongside three other passengers.

Nine other passengers who were seriously injured were rushed to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were moved to the same facility.

Police recorded the incident less than a day after 12 people died and 8 others were injured along the Kikima-Machakos Road in Mbooni, Makueni County.

An eyewitness who spoke to the press on Saturday attributed the accident to a brake failure while the driver was attempting to negotiate a corner.

Mbooni West Deputy County Commissioner Stanlas Apwoka confirmed the tragedy, adding that the 14-seater matatu was carrying excess passengers.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo later condoled with the families of the deceased, vowing to offer full aid to those injured in the accident.

