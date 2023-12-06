Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Nominated MP Sabina Chege has detailed what prompted her and other Jubilee members to dump former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga despite campaigning vigorously for Baba in last year’s presidential election.

Speaking during an Interview, Sabina revealed how she challenged President William Ruto at a State House meeting months after the 2022 General Election.

She noted that she questioned Ruto over the mass firings that were happening in the first months of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The MP noted that she was concerned that many of those who were being kicked out of government were from the Mt Kenya region and wanted the President to go easy on the Uhuru appointees.

Chege divulged tough questions she posed to the Head of State, adding that Ruto promised to go easy on the mass firings in his government after listening to her concerns.

“I asked him, were you not part of the government? Why would you want to remove people from their positions unless they are jeopardising the government?

“Every Friday, we were waiting for the gazette notice. I told him (Ruto) that some of these people’s families may have voted for him. He said that he had a conversation with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and they decided to go slow and give the Uhuru appointees time to serve,” she stated.

On the other hand, the MP detailed that her Jubilee faction also sought an opportunity to make contributions to government affairs, noting that they did not just want to critique all the government programs as opposition.

