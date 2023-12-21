Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Former Murang’a county woman representative, Sabina Chege, has revived the ghosts of the 2022 presidential election by stating that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would have won the election had he selected her as his running mate.

Speaking on Wednesday at Safari Park during Jubilee Party grassroots leaders meeting, Sabina at first admitted it was a tough ask selling Raila Odinga’s candidacy in Mt Kenya.

Sabina, who is now the Jubilee Party leader, insisted that she fought tirelessly to ensure Baba won the election but unfortunately, he was annihilated by President William Ruto who was then Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s presidential candidate.

“I earned this position. It was not a favor. I did not vie because I wanted to fight for the party despite being called names and being told to go sell Baba it was very difficult.

“You saw me in the entire country. At some point, I was actually named among the deputy presidents, and I wish they had given me we would have won,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST