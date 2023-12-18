Monday, December 18, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Communication Strategist Dennis Itumbi has told the Director of Criminal Investigation Ibrahim Amin to expedite the probe on the mysterious murder of blogger Daniel Muthiani Benard, alias Sniper.

In a statement, Itumbi ‘ordered’ the DCI Boss to personally look into the matter and order the tracking of people linked to the murder of the Meru-based blogger whose body was discovered yesterday.

Itumbi expressed concern over the torturing and murder of bloggers, asking relevant authorities to protect their rights of expression.

“We have a great DCI boss. please, brother, find the killers of this blogger and let them face the full force of the law. If anyone disagrees with a blogger please do not torture and kill anyone for having an opinion,” he insisted.

The blogger, who is widely known for his political opinions, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Following his mysterious murder, the Bloggers Association of Kenya immediately called for investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), along with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

“Muthiani’s consistent criticism of the Meru County leadership raises serious concerns about the moves behind his tragic death,” the statement read in part.

“We strongly assert that public office holders must be open to scrutiny, criticism, and hard questions, as these are essential elements of any constitutional democracy,” the association demanded.

The association also reprimanded recent sentiments made by some government officials in threatening the bloggers.

They called on respect for the freedom of speech among all stakeholders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST