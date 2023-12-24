Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) Chairperson Irungu Nyakera has criticized the Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis for allowing his Priests to bless same-sex couples.

In a statement, the Farmers Party leader questioned why a church leader of Pope Francis’ stature would go down that route.

However, he steered clear of criticising the LGBTQ+ community holding that such a move would result in donors withholding funding for his political outfit.

“I no longer speak much about LGBT issues because I don’t want my organization to lose its global funding. But these two men are pushing many Africans away from churches and back to their traditional settings,” Nyakera remarked in a statement.

Asked by a follower why he was shying away from his freedom of speech due to funding, the KEMSA Chairperson stated that he wasn’t doing it for himself.

“I was more outspoken when I was only protecting my money. Now I also have to protect yours hence the caution,” he responded.

His sentiment came after Pope Francis allowed the Catholic Priests to bless same-sex marriages.

Catholic bishops in Kenya came out on Wednesday to issue a clarification claiming that the Pope did not allow priests and bishops to bless same-sex marriages.

Led by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Chairman Archbishop Martin Kivuva, the clergymen stated that the Pope only referred to simple blessings that are not given in a liturgical setting.

The statement by the Pope had elicited a wide response from Kenyans both in the religious as well as political spheres prompting the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops to issue a clarification.

The Kenyan DAILY POST