Sunday, December 24, 2023 – One of President William Ruto’s loyalists has attacked the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, for his declaration allowing Catholic Priests to bless same-sex couples.

In a statement, Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) Chairperson, Irungu Nyakera questioned why a church leader of Pope Francis’ stature would go down that route.

He, however, steered clear of criticising the LGBTQ+ community, holding that such a move would result in donors withholding funding for his political outfit.

“I no longer speak much about LGBT issues because I don’t want my organization to lose its global funding. But these two men are pushing many Africans away from churches and back to their traditional settings,” Nyakera remarked in a statement.

Asked by a follower why he was shying away from his freedom of speech, the KEMSA Chairperson stated that he wasn’t doing it for himself.

“I was more outspoken when I was only protecting my money. Now I also have to protect yours hence the caution,” he responded.

Nyakera’s sentiment came after Pope Francis allowed the Catholic Priests to bless same-sex couples.

The Kenyan DAILY POST