Friday, December 29, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Dr. David Ndii, has revealed how Kenya has gained a competitive advantage compared to Tanzania.

In a statement, Ndii revealed that several ships were redirected to the Port of Mombasa due to the congestion witnessed in Tanzania.

He stated ships in Tanzania had to wait for over 16 days compared to Mombasa where they are cleared after one day.

“It is a traffic jam due to inefficiency, up to 16 days waiting time compared to Mombasa one day. Many ships are diverting to Mombasa,” he stated.

Ndii made the sentiments in response to Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, who had alleged that Tanzania was witnessing a booming cargo business compared to Kenya.

However, Ndii corrected Ledama, indicating that it was a case of inefficiency from President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration.

The congestion, however, compelled Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to suspend the bagging of loose cargo inside Dar es Salaam Port to reduce the number of waiting ships causing congestion in the facility.

“Due to the current line-up (sic) of vessels at the outer anchorage waiting for berthing, we wish to inform you that bagging of cargo inside the port will be temporarily suspended to evacuate and reduce waiting time at outer anchorage,” the authority stated.

The Tanzanian port had gained even more business after President Yoweri Museveni terminated the oil importation deal through Kenya.

Museveni noted that the market in Kenya was clouded by middlemen and brokers and thus settled for Tanzania as the new option.

The Kenyan DAILY POST