Friday, December 8, 2023 – Education CS Machogu has accused ODM Leader Raila Odinga of feeding Kenyans with lies over the just-released Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), ostensibly to remain relevant politically.

While appearing before the Education Committee in Parliament yesterday, Machogu came out to clear the air after Raila claimed that the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) awarded a tender to a local company to print the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) after terminating the contract with the UK firm.

However, according to Machogu, KNEC did not terminate any contract with anybody.

He also called out Odinga, adding that printing, coding, and transportation tenders are awarded annually, and Kenya can also print its own papers.

“We have not terminated anybody’s contract. Every year a contract is made,” he explained.

Despite refuting Raila’s allegations claiming that a tender awarded to a UK company was cancelled in favour of the Kenyan one based along Mombasa Road, he admitted that the release of the exams was marred by minor errors.

He attributed the errors to a company that was contracted to manage the QR code used for relaying results.

