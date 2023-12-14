Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has added his voice to the call for the sacking of incompetent Cabinet Secretaries.

Speaking during an interview, the vocal UDA MP identified Energy CS Davis Chirchir and his Treasury counterpart, Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, as two senior executive members who should be shown the door.

In particular, Barasa lamented over the frequent power outages in the country which he stated as enough reason why CS Chirchir should be given the boot.

”There are two ministers who should be sacked immediately, Davis Chirchir and Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, because when you are the CS in charge of Treasury and you are stating that Kenya as a country is broke, then you want to collapse the whole industry, investors are going to flee this country, the stock market is going to crumble,” he stated.

He further stated that Prof. Ndung’u should also pay the price for the failure of the government-to-government fuel deal agreed with 2 Gulf firms.

”When you are a minister of a government, you have the responsibility to inspire confidence even when the country is at war you have to appear like you are managing,” Barasa stated.

Barasa further questioned the rationale behind the power rationing idea floated by CS Chirchir, stating it will affect many Kenyans and businesses.

On Monday, Chirchir revealed that the government was planning to implement load shedding as a strategy to tame the frequent power blackouts.

CS Chirchir has also been put on the spot over the G-to-G oil deal that was initially earmarked to bring down the cost of fuel and reduce pressure on the Kenyan Shilling.

On the other hand, CS Ndungu has also faced questions over the alleged irregular withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund.

