Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – President William Ruto will be a one-term President if what former President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing in the Mt Kenya region is anything to go by.

Uhuru through his former allies in the Mt Kenya region has started a series of serialisation meetings in Mt Kenya where they are convincing residents to join their Kieleweke alliance

On Saturday, Uhuru’s allies led by former Kiambu MP Jude Jomo, Peter Mwathi of Limuru, Mumbi Ngaru of EALA and dozens of former MCAs met at Kiambu High School where they met local grassroots leaders with the aim of reviving Kieleweke group.

With dozens of political rallies already lined up in the Mount Kenya region, the new Kieleweke team intends to capitalize on the rising cost of living to launch fresh scathing attacks against President William Ruto’s administration and scale down his influence.

The aim is to make sure that President William Ruto faces it rough politically when he returns to the mountain region for campaigns.

“We shall stand firm against the government’s move to divert development funds allocated to our region,” Jomo said.

