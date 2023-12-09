Saturday, December 9, 2023 – President William Ruto has approved the arrest and prosecution of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men who bought Telkom Kenya for Sh 6 billion.

The deal saw the government take over 60 percent shareholding of Helios in the telco, giving the government full ownership of the company.

The Treasury paid Sh6 billion four days before the August 9, 2022 General Election. The money used to buy out Helios was withdrawn under Article 223 of the Constitution and disbursed on August 5, 2022.

Approval for the expenditure was to be done later but Parliament has now declined to rubber-stamp the deal.

Following the election of Ruto as President, the deal was canceled and the government sought a refund from Jamhuri Holdings and Helios Investment Limited for the buyout deal.

Now Ruto has instructed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to arrest four men who were involved in the dirty deal.

The five are:

1.Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary , Ukur Yatani

2.Former Telkom Kenya chairman , Eddy Njoroge

3.Former Telkom Kenya CEO , Mugo Kibati

4. Former Uhuru adviser , John Ngumi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST