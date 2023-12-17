Sunday, December 17, 2023 – President William Ruto has vowed to deal ruthlessly with cartels blocking his legacy projects through court cases.

Speaking on Saturday, Ruto claimed that there is a group of people who have lodged cases against his key programs and said he will not sit and watch them succeed in their mission.

Commenting on the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), Ruto said those against it have no genuine reason to do so.

“These people are saying that those who do not have medical insurance should not be given one. They are saying that the amount being contributed should not be reduced from Sh500 to Sh300,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s remarks come days after the courts slammed the brakes on the implementation of the SHIF, citing legal issues.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued conservatory orders halting the implementation.

