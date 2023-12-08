Friday, December 8, 2023 – A section of religious leaders from Kiambu County have blasted President William Ruto, accusing him of fooling them by using the church during the 2022 presidential campaigns.

The leaders under the umbrella of the Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Christian Churches of Kenya told the press that most Kenyans have lost hope in Ruto because he lied to be elected President.

The clerics further said the National Dialogue Committee failed to address the issue of the high cost of living in the bipartisan talks that ended last month.

“The committee met and addressed issues that only concern them,” he said.

“The talks delved into creating political offices that will further impoverish Kenyans by bloating the wage bill.

“They left out the most significant issue that millions of Kenyans were eagerly waiting for, the cost of living.”

The church leaders concluded by urging Ruto to reduce the high cost of living if he wants to see the state house after 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST