Monday, December 4, 2023 – The government of President William Ruo, through Kenya Forest Services (KFS), has decided to give out 60,000 hectares of the all-important Mau Forest to foreigners.

The government has partnered with a Dutch company to conserve 60,000 hectares of Mau Forest.

According to KFS, through the Initiative for Sustainable Landscapes (ISL), the company will restore and take overall conservation of the South West Mau Forest.

The Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Alex Lemarkoko on Sunday held bilateral talks with the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on how to deepen the collaboration.

“(The company) through the ISLA project, has already partnered with the service in restoring about 1,200 hectares and construction of four ranger outposts,” KFS noted in a statement.

Additionally, the Dutch company is expected to mobilise resources to put up a fence along the boundaries of the forest and upscaling the forest alert system to Bomet County and other devolved units that border the Mau Forest Complex.

With 1,200 hectares already conserved, it aims to raise the number to 60,000 hectares in six years.

The area it is conserving is part of the larger 400,000 hectares of Mau Forest Complex which is the country’s main water tower.

In the initiative, the foreign company will conserve vast lands covering Nakuru, Kericho, and Bomet counties.

Ruto has been at the forefront of restoring and conserving Kenya’s forest cover through an ambitious plan of planting 15 billion trees by 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST