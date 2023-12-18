Monday, December 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has cleared the air on whether he will seek re-election in 2027 despite having a dismal performance in his first term in office.

The president made the revelations on Sunday when he had an interview with media houses at State House, Nairobi

The first in command said that his intentions are clear and he is currently focusing on why he was elected by Kenyans.

“Many people are asking the way you are going you will not get a second term. Let me tell you, I am very clear in my mind. I was not elected to go for a second term.

“I was elected to get the country out of the mess. I was elected to create jobs. I was elected to implement Universal Health Coverage that has been on our tabs forever. I intend to precisely do that,” he told journalists on Sunday evening.

He added that many people, including religious leaders, have tried convincing him not to implement some of the things in his manifesto but he intends to handle everything so that Kenyans can determine whether he is eligible for a second term or not.

“They want us to continue to do the same thing, lying to the people. We are going to do this when you don’t mean it.

“For the first time, I meant everything that is in that manifesto and I am going to make sure that I will implement it because finally, the people of Kenya will know that I did the right thing and they will reward me accordingly,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST