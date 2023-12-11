Monday, December 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has launched an attack on opposition leader Raila Odinga following criticism regarding the increased number of Kenyans seeking greener pastures abroad.

Speaking during a church service at Kimende in Kiambu County on Sunday, Ruto defended the government’s bid to create more job opportunities for Kenyans abroad, saying the initiative would help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

“Kwani alikuwa anataka wabaki hapa kenya wakifanya nini? Na bado. Amelalamika mapema. Watu watatoka Kenya hii waende wafanye kazi nche kwa maelfu,” Ruto stated.

Loosely translated: “What did he (Raila) want them to do here? He has seen nothing yet. People will leave this country in their thousands to go and work abroad.”

While defending his numerous foreign trips, Ruto affirmed that his government had signed bilateral agreements with several countries to secure job opportunities for Kenyans overseas. The countries include Israel, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and France.

According to the president, the opportunities will not only help thousands of Kenyans sustain their livelihood but also stabilise the economy.

“We want to ensure that our young people get a source of income. In fact, those leaving the country will send us dollars which will in turn ensure that the exchange rate stops giving us problems.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST