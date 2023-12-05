Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Miraa Transporters have less than one month to obtain licenses, according to a new directive by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA).

In a notice, the authority indicated that the commercial transporters are expected to register with the body before obtaining clearance.

The move is aimed at ensuring that the transporters, along with Miraa farmers and distributors, comply with regulations released in April.

“The implementation of the regulations began immediately after the publication of the regulations in April, 2023. The Authority appreciates the full compliance witnessed across the value chain including the miraa exporters and importers,” read the directive in part.

“To fully comply with the provisions on miraa (Khat) transportation, the Authority hereby notifies all commercial miraa transporters across the country to register and obtain Miraa commercial transporters licenses from the Agriculture and Food Authority- Miraa, Pyrethrum and Other Crops Directorate by December 31, 2023.”

The authority further directed the affected entities to obtain the applications for registration and licensing from the Agriculture and Food Authority Integrated Management Information System e-platform.

According to the regulations, individuals who fail to obtain licenses commit an offence liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine not exceeding Ksh5 million shillings or both.

“A person who intends to be a Miraa commercial transporter shall apply for registration to the Authority in Form Mr11 as set out in the First Schedule,” reads the regulations in part.

“The Authority shall issue a certificate of registration to a successful Miraa Commercial Transporter in Form Mr12 as set out in the First Schedule.”

Miraa traders prefer Probox and pickups for transport due to their speed and fuel efficiency. The nature of the business, over the years, has, however, been a cause of concern since most of the vehicles are driven recklessly.

The drivers work round the clock to reach their destinations in under two hours either using the Meru-Embu-Nairobi or Nanyuki-Nairobi highways.

The Kenyan DAILY POST