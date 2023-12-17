Sunday, December 17, 2023 – The government, through The Livestock (Poultry Industry) Regulations 2023, seeks to regulate poultry breeding in commercial and subsistence production.

Poultry, in the proposal uploaded online by the Ministry of Agriculture, comprises poultry products, chicken, duck, ostrich, goose, turkey, quail, pigeon, guinea fowl, and any wild bird domesticated for human consumption, commercial or other purposes.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, via a gazette notice, may declare any other bird as poultry.

According to the documents, any farmer who commits an offence under the regulations shall be liable upon conviction, to a fine of not exceeding Ksh500,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year or to both.

Among the objectives the government seeks to achieve is organising and improving coordination of the poultry industry, registering poultry, the breeders, and any relevant associations formed.

It also wants to increase the production and productivity of safe and quality poultry and poultry products and encourage safe handling, storage, value addition, and efficient distribution of poultry products.

In the regulations, farmers will register their birds, including chickens, and provide the details upon request. A Livestock Inputs and Products Regulatory Authority will also be formed to track all registers, including manual and digital.

A poultry operator may be registered by the County Government where located, while a poultry operator keeping birds for commercial purposes shall keep a register of poultry in a specified form.

A poultry operator keeping birds for purposes other than commercial purposes may also keep a register of their registered poultry in a specified form.

It further adds that “A person shall not conduct any business as a dealer in poultry equipment unless they are registered and has a certificate of registration, and holds a current license issued by the Authority to operate as such.”

“The Authority shall charge such fee for registration and licensing as the Cabinet Secretary shall approve. Any person that contravenes this Regulation commits an offence.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST