Friday, December 1, 2023 – The African Development Bank has boosted President William Ruto’s legacy blueprint after approving a Ksh12.3 billion (€73 million) loan for Kenya.

This comes only days after Ruto landed a whopping Ksh2.4 trillion loan from IMF and the World Bank, with Kenyans wondering where the loans end up since there is nothing significant the Kenya Kwanza administration has done one year down the line.

According to the continental body, the money will be channeled towards enabling the country’s economic recovery, boosting industrial development and competitiveness, and supporting Kenya’s medium and long-term goals.

The financing will cover the fiscal year 2023/24.

“The program will continue to support Kenya’s medium- and long-term development through three components: fiscal consolidation to secure the viability of the public finances, strengthening industrial development and competitiveness, and improving economic and social inclusion,” read a statement issued by the bank.

In a statement, Nnenna Nwabufo, the Bank Group’s Director General for East Africa, emphasised that the funds will allow Kenya to deal with the effects of external shocks such as wars in foreign countries.

“Kenya is pursuing the vigorous recovery of its economy after the pandemic and is currently faced with significant shocks. The country is facing its worst drought in 40 years and the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” she stated.

Further, the funds will cushion Kenya from the aftereffects of the pandemic and guarantee economic recovery.

Officials from the bank reiterated that the organisation will continue to support Kenya’s plans in 3 strategic phases.

AFDB listed fiscal consolidation to secure the viability of public finances as one of the components.

Other phases include strengthening industrial development and competitiveness and improving economic and social inclusion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST