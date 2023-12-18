Monday, December 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has received major backlash from Azimio-affiliated leaders over his remarks on using the sword and power granted to him on dissenters of his affordable housing project.

In a controversial address on Saturday, the Head of State had claimed that the sword, handed to him as a sign of power, was not for chopping vegetables and vowed to use it appropriately.

“Those people who are going to court to block us from undertaking the affordable housing project are the enemies of Kenya. I want to assure you that you gave me the powers, and I will deal with them. All I need is your prayers. I was already given the sword. Do you think it’s for cutting vegetables? It’s for dealing with all these criminals,” Ruto stated.

However, Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai read malice in the Head of State’s statement and asked the President to refrain from threatening people going to court to oppose his projects.

He further added that Kenya was not an autocracy and citizens had the right to challenge decisions made by the government.

“Threatening Kenyans who are using the democratic routes to challenge you is treason and you deserve to be denied the chance to hold the sword further,” Alai lamented.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo also criticised the President, noting that the threat was not only directed to parties and lawyers that filed the court petitions but also at the courts handling the cases.

“So, overlooked in Bunge and now threatened with beheading for litigating the legality of the housing tax! This is how far we have sunk!” Otiende stated.

Jubilee’s Deputy organizing secretary Pauline Njoroge concurred and reminded Kenyans of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s concerns that the sword would land in the wrong hands.

Outside the political circles, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri affirmed that the society will not be intimidated from challenging any government decisions that offend the constitution.

Theuri faulted Ruto for using the sword as an instrument of oppression instead of upholding the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST